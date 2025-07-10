As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Constellation Brands (STZ)'s Director, Christopher J. Baldwin, made a $340,886 purchase of STZ, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $170.44 each. Constellation Brands is trading up about 2.2% on the day Thursday.

And at Oracle Corp (ORCL), there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Rona Alison Fairhead who bought 480 shares for a cost of $233.87 each, for a total investment of $112,258. This buy marks the first one filed by Fairhead in the past year. Oracle Corp is trading up about 0.5% on the day Thursday. So far Fairhead is in the green, up about 2.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $240.06.

VIDEO: Thursday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: STZ, ORCL

