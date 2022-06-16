Markets
Thursday 6/16 Insider Buying Report: VST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Vistra, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CFO James A. Burke who bought 32,000 shares for a cost of $23.30 each, for a total investment of $745,568. Before this latest buy, Burke made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $299,993 shares at a cost of $23.19 a piece. Vistra is trading off about 2.5% on the day Thursday.

