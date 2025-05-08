Thursday 5/8 Insider Buying Report: SW, LINE

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Smurfit Westrock (SW), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of SW, at a cost of $39.21 each, for a total investment of $595,182. So far Finan is in the green, up about 4.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $41.10. Smurfit Westrock is trading up about 2.6% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Finan in the past twelve months.

And also on Tuesday, Co-Executive Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought $503,074 worth of Lineage (LINE), buying 11,500 shares at a cost of $43.75 each. Before this latest buy, Marchetti made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $982,229 shares at a cost of $60.51 a piece. Lineage is trading down about 1.2% on the day Thursday.

