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Thursday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: NSP, AMG

May 07, 2026 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Insperity's CEO, Paul J. Sarvadi, made a $2.87M buy of NSP, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $28.73 a piece. Sarvadi was up about 12.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NSP trading as high as $32.25 at last check today. Insperity is trading up about 9.2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Sarvadi made one other purchase in the past year, buying $4.69M shares for a cost of $23.21 each.

And on Wednesday, Director G. Staley Cates purchased $458,745 worth of Affiliated Managers Group, purchasing 1,500 shares at a cost of $305.83 a piece. Affiliated Managers Group is trading down about 0.7% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: NSP, AMGVIDEO: Thursday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: NSP, AMG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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NSP
AMG

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