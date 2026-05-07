As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Insperity's CEO, Paul J. Sarvadi, made a $2.87M buy of NSP, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $28.73 a piece. Sarvadi was up about 12.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NSP trading as high as $32.25 at last check today. Insperity is trading up about 9.2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Sarvadi made one other purchase in the past year, buying $4.69M shares for a cost of $23.21 each.

And on Wednesday, Director G. Staley Cates purchased $458,745 worth of Affiliated Managers Group, purchasing 1,500 shares at a cost of $305.83 a piece. Affiliated Managers Group is trading down about 0.7% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: NSP, AMG

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