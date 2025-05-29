Markets
Thursday 5/29 Insider Buying Report: DOC, COCH

May 29, 2025 — 01:54 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Healthpeak Properties' Director, Tommy G. Thompson, made a $99,769 purchase of DOC, buying 5,777 shares at a cost of $17.27 each. Healthpeak Properties is trading down about 0.4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Thompson made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $98,974 shares for a cost of $17.36 a piece.

And at Envoy Medical, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Charles Brynelsen who purchased 50,000 shares at a cost of $1.65 each, for a trade totaling $82,403. This purchase marks the first one filed by Brynelsen in the past year. Envoy Medical is trading up about 0.9% on the day Thursday.

