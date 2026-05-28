Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At TXO Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Bob R. Simpson purchased 384,408 shares of TXO, for a cost of $13.68 each, for a total investment of $5.26M. Investors can snag TXO even cheaper than Simpson did, with the stock trading as low as $12.75 at last check today which is 6.8% below Simpson's purchase price. TXO Partners is trading down about 0.5% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Simpson purchased TXO on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $12.29M at an average of $12.75 per share.

And at Boston Omaha, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Jeffrey C. Royal who bought 41,046 shares at a cost of $12.69 each, for a trade totaling $520,983. Before this latest buy, Royal made one other purchase in the past year, buying $127,199 shares at a cost of $12.72 each. Boston Omaha is trading up about 7.7% on the day Thursday. Royal was up about 8.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BOC trading as high as $13.79 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/28 Insider Buying Report: TXO, BOC

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