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TXO

Thursday 5/28 Insider Buying Report: TXO, BOC

May 28, 2026 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At TXO Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Bob R. Simpson purchased 384,408 shares of TXO, for a cost of $13.68 each, for a total investment of $5.26M. Investors can snag TXO even cheaper than Simpson did, with the stock trading as low as $12.75 at last check today which is 6.8% below Simpson's purchase price. TXO Partners is trading down about 0.5% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Simpson purchased TXO on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $12.29M at an average of $12.75 per share.

And at Boston Omaha, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Jeffrey C. Royal who bought 41,046 shares at a cost of $12.69 each, for a trade totaling $520,983. Before this latest buy, Royal made one other purchase in the past year, buying $127,199 shares at a cost of $12.72 each. Boston Omaha is trading up about 7.7% on the day Thursday. Royal was up about 8.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BOC trading as high as $13.79 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 5/28 Insider Buying Report: TXO, BOCVIDEO: Thursday 5/28 Insider Buying Report: TXO, BOC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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TXO
BOC

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