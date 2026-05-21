As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Crescent Capital BDC, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Steven F. Strandberg bought 85,000 shares of CCAP, at a cost of $11.28 each, for a total investment of $958,486. Crescent Capital BDC is trading up about 0.2% on the day Thursday.

And at EQUIPMENTSHARE.com, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director W. Bryan Hill who bought 21,803 shares at a cost of $22.89 each, for a trade totaling $499,071. This buy marks the first one filed by Hill in the past twelve months. EQUIPMENTSHARE.com is trading off about 1.4% on the day Thursday. Investors can snag EQPT at a price even lower than Hill did, with the stock changing hands as low as $19.67 at last check today -- that's 14.1% below Hill's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/21 Insider Buying Report: CCAP, EQPT

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