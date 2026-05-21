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CCAP

Thursday 5/21 Insider Buying Report: CCAP, EQPT

May 21, 2026 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Crescent Capital BDC, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Steven F. Strandberg bought 85,000 shares of CCAP, at a cost of $11.28 each, for a total investment of $958,486. Crescent Capital BDC is trading up about 0.2% on the day Thursday.

And at EQUIPMENTSHARE.com, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director W. Bryan Hill who bought 21,803 shares at a cost of $22.89 each, for a trade totaling $499,071. This buy marks the first one filed by Hill in the past twelve months. EQUIPMENTSHARE.com is trading off about 1.4% on the day Thursday. Investors can snag EQPT at a price even lower than Hill did, with the stock changing hands as low as $19.67 at last check today -- that's 14.1% below Hill's purchase price.

Thursday 5/21 Insider Buying Report: CCAP, EQPTVIDEO: Thursday 5/21 Insider Buying Report: CCAP, EQPT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CCAP
EQPT

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