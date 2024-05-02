News & Insights

Thursday 5/2 Insider Buying Report: CECO, AXR

May 02, 2024 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, CECO Environmental's , Richard F. Wallman, made a $109,749 purchase of CECO, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $21.95 a piece. Wallman was up about 4.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CECO trading as high as $22.96 in trading on Thursday. CECO Environmental is trading up about 4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Wallman purchased CECO on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $1.31M at an average of $18.25 per share.

And on Monday, James H. Dahl bought $105,200 worth of AMREP, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $21.04 each. Before this latest buy, Dahl bought AXR at 17 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.09M at an average of $20.52 per share. AMREP is trading up about 1.6% on the day Thursday. Investors can pick up AXR even cheaper than Dahl did, with shares changing hands as low as $20.17 in trading on Thursday which is 4.1% below Dahl's purchase price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
