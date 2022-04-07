Markets
Thursday 4/7 Insider Buying Report: YORW

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Tuesday, York Water's CEO & President, Joseph Thomas Hand, made a $61,500 buy of YORW, purchasing 1,500 shares at a cost of $41.00 a piece. So far Hand is in the green, up about 7.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $44.25. York Water is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Hand bought YORW on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $53,808 at an average of $44.29 per share.

