As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Zenas Biopharma, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Leon O. Moulder Jr. purchased 60,000 shares of ZBIO, for a cost of $17.79 each, for a total investment of $1.07M. So far Moulder Jr. is in the green, up about 7.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $19.15. Zenas Biopharma is trading up about 5.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Moulder Jr. purchased ZBIO on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $3.43M at an average of $17.97 per share.

And on Monday, Daniel J. Ivascyn purchased $592,401 worth of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund, purchasing 28,779 shares at a cost of $20.58 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ivascyn in the past twelve months. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday. So far Ivascyn is in the green, up about 2.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $21.05.

VIDEO: Thursday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: ZBIO, PDX

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