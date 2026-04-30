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Thursday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: ZBIO, PDX

April 30, 2026 — 11:20 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Zenas Biopharma, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Leon O. Moulder Jr. purchased 60,000 shares of ZBIO, for a cost of $17.79 each, for a total investment of $1.07M. So far Moulder Jr. is in the green, up about 7.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $19.15. Zenas Biopharma is trading up about 5.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Moulder Jr. purchased ZBIO on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $3.43M at an average of $17.97 per share.

And on Monday, Daniel J. Ivascyn purchased $592,401 worth of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund, purchasing 28,779 shares at a cost of $20.58 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ivascyn in the past twelve months. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday. So far Ivascyn is in the green, up about 2.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $21.05.

Thursday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: ZBIO, PDXVIDEO: Thursday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: ZBIO, PDX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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