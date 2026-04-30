Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Graco, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Andrea Helen Simon bought 1,240 shares of GGG, at a cost of $80.53 each, for a total investment of $99,857. Investors have the opportunity to bag GGG even cheaper than Simon did, with shares changing hands as low as $79.08 at last check today -- that's 1.8% under Simon's purchase price. Graco is trading up about 0.5% on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, Director Shawn Patrick McLaughlin purchased $64,800 worth of Burke Herbert Financial Services, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $64.80 a piece. Before this latest buy, McLaughlin bought BHRB on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $237,298 at an average of $59.32 per share. Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp is trading up about 1.8% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: GGG, BHRB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.