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Thursday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: GGG, BHRB

April 30, 2026 — 02:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Graco, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Andrea Helen Simon bought 1,240 shares of GGG, at a cost of $80.53 each, for a total investment of $99,857. Investors have the opportunity to bag GGG even cheaper than Simon did, with shares changing hands as low as $79.08 at last check today -- that's 1.8% under Simon's purchase price. Graco is trading up about 0.5% on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, Director Shawn Patrick McLaughlin purchased $64,800 worth of Burke Herbert Financial Services, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $64.80 a piece. Before this latest buy, McLaughlin bought BHRB on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $237,298 at an average of $59.32 per share. Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp is trading up about 1.8% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: GGG, BHRBVIDEO: Thursday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: GGG, BHRB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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GGG
BHRB

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