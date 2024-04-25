As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Intrusion, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Anthony Scott purchased 585,748 shares of INTZ, at a cost of $1.70 each, for a total investment of $995,772. Scott was up about 12.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with INTZ trading as high as $1.91 in trading on Thursday. Intrusion is trading up about 3.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Scott purchased INTZ on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $193,663 at an average of $0.58 per share.

And at Regions Financial, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director William C. Rhodes III who bought 50,000 shares for a cost of $19.37 each, for a trade totaling $968,500. Regions Financial is trading down about 1.4% on the day Thursday. Rhodes III was up about 3.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RF trading as high as $20.03 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 4/25 Insider Buying Report: INTZ, RF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.