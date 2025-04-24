Markets
ADVM

Thursday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: ADVM, ALLY

April 24, 2025 — 11:04 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Adverum Biotechnologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 350,000 shares of ADVM, for a cost of $3.00 each, for a total investment of $1.05M. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading up about 5.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Leonard bought ADVM at 4 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $2.62M at an average of $6.74 per share.

And at Ally Financial, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Financial Officer Russell E. Hutchinson who purchased 8,200 shares at a cost of $30.81 each, for a total investment of $252,682. Before this latest buy, Hutchinson made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $753,474 shares for a cost of $39.45 a piece. Ally Financial is trading up about 1.8% on the day Thursday. So far Hutchinson is in the green, up about 6.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $32.68.

Thursday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: ADVM, ALLYVIDEO: Thursday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: ADVM, ALLY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADVM
ALLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.