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Thursday 4/23 Insider Buying Report: AXR, AUB

April 23, 2026 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, AMREP's Director, Timothy S. McNaney, made a $49,720 purchase of AXR, buying 1,765 shares at a cost of $28.17 each. So far McNaney is in the green, up about 0.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $28.41. AMREP is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by McNaney in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, Nancy H. Agee purchased $25,382 worth of Atlantic Union Bankshares, purchasing 650 shares at a cost of $39.05 a piece. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday. Investors can buy AUB at a price even lower than Agee did, with shares changing hands as low as $37.10 at last check today which is 5.0% under Agee's purchase price.

Thursday 4/23 Insider Buying Report: AXR, AUBVIDEO: Thursday 4/23 Insider Buying Report: AXR, AUB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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AXR
AUB

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