Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, AMREP's Director, Timothy S. McNaney, made a $49,720 purchase of AXR, buying 1,765 shares at a cost of $28.17 each. So far McNaney is in the green, up about 0.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $28.41. AMREP is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by McNaney in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, Nancy H. Agee purchased $25,382 worth of Atlantic Union Bankshares, purchasing 650 shares at a cost of $39.05 a piece. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday. Investors can buy AUB at a price even lower than Agee did, with shares changing hands as low as $37.10 at last check today which is 5.0% under Agee's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 4/23 Insider Buying Report: AXR, AUB

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