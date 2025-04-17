Markets
Thursday 4/17 Insider Buying Report: FBK, NWTG

April 17, 2025 — 11:05 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, FB Financial's Director, James W. Cross IV, made a $291,528 buy of FBK, purchasing 7,200 shares at a cost of $40.49 a piece. FB Financial is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, Director Brett Widney Hoge purchased $20,611 worth of Newton Golf Company, purchasing 11,141 shares at a cost of $1.85 each. Before this latest buy, Hoge bought NWTG at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $16,389 at an average of $1.85 per share. Newton Golf Company Inc is trading up about 1.7% on the day Thursday.

