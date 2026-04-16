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Thursday 4/16 Insider Buying Report: CAG, VIRC

April 16, 2026 — 11:43 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Conagra Brands, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, John J. Mulligan bought 17,500 shares of CAG, at a cost of $14.31 each, for a total investment of $250,402. Mulligan was up about 1.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CAG trading as high as $14.57 in trading on Thursday. Conagra Brands is trading up about 3.3% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Mulligan in the past twelve months.

And also on Tuesday, CEO Robert A. Virtue purchased $16,794 worth of Virco Manufacturing, purchasing 2,700 shares at a cost of $6.22 each. Before this latest buy, Virtue bought VIRC on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $85,116 at an average of $6.65 per share. Virco Manufacturing is trading up about 1.3% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 4/16 Insider Buying Report: CAG, VIRCVIDEO: Thursday 4/16 Insider Buying Report: CAG, VIRC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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CAG
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