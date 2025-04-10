As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Timothy A. Springer bought 500,000 shares of TECX, for a cost of $17.10 each, for a total investment of $8.55M. Tectonic Therapeutic is trading off about 0.5% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Springer purchased TECX at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $11.52M at an average of $32.91 per share.

And also on Monday, CEO John C. Turner Jr. bought $255,500 worth of GMS (GMS), buying 3,650 shares at a cost of $70.00 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Turner Jr. in the past year. GMS Inc is trading down about 3% on the day Thursday. Turner Jr. was up about 3.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GMS trading as high as $72.24 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 4/10 Insider Buying Report: TECX, GMS

