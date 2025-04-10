Markets
TECX

Thursday 4/10 Insider Buying Report: TECX, GMS

April 10, 2025 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Timothy A. Springer bought 500,000 shares of TECX, for a cost of $17.10 each, for a total investment of $8.55M. Tectonic Therapeutic is trading off about 0.5% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Springer purchased TECX at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $11.52M at an average of $32.91 per share.

And also on Monday, CEO John C. Turner Jr. bought $255,500 worth of GMS (GMS), buying 3,650 shares at a cost of $70.00 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Turner Jr. in the past year. GMS Inc is trading down about 3% on the day Thursday. Turner Jr. was up about 3.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GMS trading as high as $72.24 at last check today.

Thursday 4/10 Insider Buying Report: TECX, GMSVIDEO: Thursday 4/10 Insider Buying Report: TECX, GMS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TECX
GMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.