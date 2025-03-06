News & Insights

Markets
MAC

Thursday 3/6 Insider Buying Report: MAC, CABO

March 06, 2025 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Macerich, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 56,000 shares of MAC, for a cost of $17.75 each, for a total investment of $993,832. Macerich is trading off about 2.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Hsieh made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $2M shares at a cost of $14.26 a piece.

And on Wednesday, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought $982,020 worth of Cable One, buying 4,000 shares at a cost of $245.50 a piece. Before this latest buy, Weitz made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $369,980 shares at a cost of $369.98 a piece. Cable One is trading up about 4.9% on the day Thursday. Weitz was up about 10.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CABO trading as high as $270.56 at last check today.

Thursday 3/6 Insider Buying Report: MAC, CABOVIDEO: Thursday 3/6 Insider Buying Report: MAC, CABO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MAC
CABO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.