As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At American Bitcoin, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Justin Mateen purchased 1,800,000 shares of ABTC, at a cost of $1.03 each, for a total investment of $1.85M. So far Mateen is in the green, up about 20.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.24. American Bitcoin is trading up about 7.8% on the day Thursday.

And also on Tuesday, Director Paul Eugene Sparks purchased $1.00M worth of The Baldwin Insurance Group, purchasing 44,200 shares at a cost of $22.66 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Sparks in the past year. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading up about 3.4% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 3/5 Insider Buying Report: ABTC, BWIN

