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Thursday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: RPC, TPST

March 26, 2026 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Ridgepost Capital, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director David M. McCoy purchased 70,000 shares of RPC, at a cost of $7.37 each, for a total investment of $515,900. Ridgepost Capital is trading up about 3.1% on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, CEO and President Matthew Angel bought $500,001 worth of Tempest Therapeutics, buying 231,482 shares at a cost of $2.16 each. Tempest Therapeutics is trading down about 4.6% on the day Thursday. Investors can bag TPST at a price even lower than Angel did, with shares trading as low as $1.65 in trading on Thursday which is 23.8% under Angel's purchase price.

Thursday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: RPC, TPSTVIDEO: Thursday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: RPC, TPST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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RPC
TPST

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