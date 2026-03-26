As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Ridgepost Capital, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director David M. McCoy purchased 70,000 shares of RPC, at a cost of $7.37 each, for a total investment of $515,900. Ridgepost Capital is trading up about 3.1% on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, CEO and President Matthew Angel bought $500,001 worth of Tempest Therapeutics, buying 231,482 shares at a cost of $2.16 each. Tempest Therapeutics is trading down about 4.6% on the day Thursday. Investors can bag TPST at a price even lower than Angel did, with shares trading as low as $1.65 in trading on Thursday which is 23.8% under Angel's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: RPC, TPST

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