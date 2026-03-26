Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Borr Drilling's Director, Tor Olav Troim, made a $2.6M purchase of BORR, buying 500,000 shares at a cost of $5.20 a piece. So far Troim is in the green, up about 12.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.83. Borr Drilling is trading up about 4.6% on the day Thursday.

And at NextDecade, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Pamela K.M. Beall who bought 71,500 shares at a cost of $7.07 each, for a total investment of $505,505. NextDecade is trading up about 9.3% on the day Thursday. Beall was up about 15.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NEXT trading as high as $8.15 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: BORR, NEXT

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