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Thursday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: BORR, NEXT

March 26, 2026 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Borr Drilling's Director, Tor Olav Troim, made a $2.6M purchase of BORR, buying 500,000 shares at a cost of $5.20 a piece. So far Troim is in the green, up about 12.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.83. Borr Drilling is trading up about 4.6% on the day Thursday.

And at NextDecade, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Pamela K.M. Beall who bought 71,500 shares at a cost of $7.07 each, for a total investment of $505,505. NextDecade is trading up about 9.3% on the day Thursday. Beall was up about 15.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NEXT trading as high as $8.15 at last check today.

Thursday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: BORR, NEXTVIDEO: Thursday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: BORR, NEXT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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BORR
NEXT

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