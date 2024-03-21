News & Insights

Markets
NN

Thursday 3/21 Insider Buying Report: NN, CSV

March 21, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NextNav, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 150,000 shares of NN, for a cost of $4.59 each, for a total investment of $688,000. Subin was up about 27.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NN trading as high as $5.83 in trading on Thursday. NextNav is trading up about 18.7% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Subin in the past year.

And on Tuesday, Director Charles Fargason bought $153,480 worth of Carriage Services, buying 6,000 shares at a cost of $25.58 each. Before this latest buy, Fargason made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $130,500 shares for a cost of $26.10 each. Carriage Services is trading up about 1.7% on the day Thursday. Fargason was up about 5.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CSV trading as high as $27.04 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 3/21 Insider Buying Report: NN, CSVVIDEO: Thursday 3/21 Insider Buying Report: NN, CSV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NN
CSV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.