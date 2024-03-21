Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NextNav, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 150,000 shares of NN, for a cost of $4.59 each, for a total investment of $688,000. Subin was up about 27.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NN trading as high as $5.83 in trading on Thursday. NextNav is trading up about 18.7% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Subin in the past year.

And on Tuesday, Director Charles Fargason bought $153,480 worth of Carriage Services, buying 6,000 shares at a cost of $25.58 each. Before this latest buy, Fargason made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $130,500 shares for a cost of $26.10 each. Carriage Services is trading up about 1.7% on the day Thursday. Fargason was up about 5.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CSV trading as high as $27.04 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 3/21 Insider Buying Report: NN, CSV

