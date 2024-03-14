Thursday 3/14 Insider Buying Report: GENK, ROKU

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At GEN Restaurant Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Jose Manzanarez bought 115,593 shares of GENK, for a cost of $6.13 each, for a total investment of $708,293. So far Manzanarez is in the green, up about 27.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.80. GEN Restaurant Group is trading up about 15.2% on the day Thursday.

And at Roku, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn who purchased 8,000 shares at a cost of $63.96 each, for a trade totaling $511,680. This buy marks the first one filed by Blackburn in the past year. Roku is trading off about 1.5% on the day Thursday.

