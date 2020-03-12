Markets
EHC

Thursday 3/12 Insider Buying Report: EHC, RJF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Encompass Health, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO & President, Home Health April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 40,000 shares of EHC, for a cost of $64.24 each, for a total investment of $2.57M. Investors have the opportunity to grab EHC at a price even lower than Anthony did, with the stock changing hands as low as $54.50 in trading on Thursday which is 15.2% under Anthony's purchase price. Encompass Health Corp is trading off about 5.4% on the day Thursday.

And on Monday, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased $820,224 worth of Raymond James Financial, purchasing 12,542 shares at a cost of $65.40 each. Raymond James Financial Inc is trading off about 9.1% on the day Thursday. Investors can grab RJF at a price even lower than Godbold did, with shares changing hands as low as $60.05 at last check today -- that's 8.2% under Godbold's purchase price.

Thursday 3/12 Insider Buying Report: EHC, RJF
VIDEO: Thursday 3/12 Insider Buying Report: EHC, RJF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EHC RJF

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular