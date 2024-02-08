News & Insights

Markets
CHTR

Thursday 2/8 Insider Buying Report: CHTR, OPK

February 08, 2024 — 10:35 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Charter Communications' CEO, Christopher L. Winfrey, made a $1.49M buy of CHTR, purchasing 5,050 shares at a cost of $295.29 each. Investors have the opportunity to pick up CHTR at a price even lower than Winfrey did, with shares trading as low as $283.56 at last check today -- that's 4.0% below Winfrey's purchase price. Charter Communications is trading up about 1.2% on the day Thursday.

And at OPKO Health, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO & Chairman Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. who purchased 1,500,000 shares for a cost of $0.98 each, for a trade totaling $1.46M. Before this latest buy, Frost bought OPK on 12 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $8.04M at an average of $1.14 per share. OPKO Health is trading trading flat on the day Thursday. So far Frost is in the green, up about 3.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.01.

Thursday 2/8 Insider Buying Report: CHTR, OPK
VIDEO: Thursday 2/8 Insider Buying Report: CHTR, OPK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHTR
OPK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.