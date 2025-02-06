Thursday 2/6 Insider Buying Report: TKO, OLN

News & Insights

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At TKO Group Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Patrick Whitesell bought 251,506 shares of TKO, for a cost of $157.27 each, for a total investment of $39.55M. Whitesell was up about 2.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TKO trading as high as $161.47 at last check today. TKO Group Holdings is trading down about 0.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Whitesell purchased TKO on 6 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $410.77M at an average of $119.74 per share.

And also on Tuesday, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought $203,447 worth of Olin, buying 7,250 shares at a cost of $28.06 each. Olin is trading up about 7% on the day Thursday.

