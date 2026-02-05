Markets
PCF

Thursday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: PCF, AGYS

February 05, 2026 — 02:01 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Putnam High Income Securities Fund, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Phillip Goldstein bought 17,514 shares of PCF, at a cost of $6.05 each, for a total investment of $105,960. Putnam High Income Securities Fund is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Goldstein made one other purchase in the past year, buying $34,820 shares for a cost of $6.02 each.

And at Agilysys, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Melvin L. Keating who purchased 600 shares at a cost of $83.96 each, for a trade totaling $50,379. Agilysys is trading down about 2.2% on the day Thursday. Keating was up about 5.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AGYS trading as high as $88.92 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: PCF, AGYSVIDEO: Thursday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: PCF, AGYS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PCF
AGYS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.