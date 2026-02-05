Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Cavco Industries' CEO, William C. Boor, made a $495,000 purchase of CVCO, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $495.00 each. So far Boor is in the green, up about 7.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $530.88. Cavco Industries is trading up about 4% on the day Thursday.

And at Standex International, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Andy L. Nemeth who bought 2,000 shares at a cost of $245.00 each, for a trade totaling $490,000. Before this latest buy, Nemeth made one other purchase in the past year, buying $418,992 shares at a cost of $209.50 a piece. Standex International is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday. Investors have the opportunity to grab SXI even cheaper than Nemeth did, with shares trading as low as $236.16 at last check today -- that's 3.6% below Nemeth's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: CVCO, SXI

