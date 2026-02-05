Markets
CVCO

Thursday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: CVCO, SXI

February 05, 2026 — 12:53 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Cavco Industries' CEO, William C. Boor, made a $495,000 purchase of CVCO, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $495.00 each. So far Boor is in the green, up about 7.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $530.88. Cavco Industries is trading up about 4% on the day Thursday.

And at Standex International, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Andy L. Nemeth who bought 2,000 shares at a cost of $245.00 each, for a trade totaling $490,000. Before this latest buy, Nemeth made one other purchase in the past year, buying $418,992 shares at a cost of $209.50 a piece. Standex International is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday. Investors have the opportunity to grab SXI even cheaper than Nemeth did, with shares trading as low as $236.16 at last check today -- that's 3.6% below Nemeth's purchase price.

Thursday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: CVCO, SXIVIDEO: Thursday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: CVCO, SXI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVCO
SXI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.