Thursday 2/27 Insider Buying Report: RHP, CECO

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Ryman Hospitality Properties' Exec. Chairman of the Board, Colin V. Reed, made a $802,852 purchase of RHP, buying 8,231 shares at a cost of $97.54 each. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading up about 1.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Reed purchased RHP at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.02M at an average of $105.20 per share.

And also on Wednesday, Richard F. Wallman bought $377,767 worth of CECO Environmental, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $25.18 a piece. Before this latest buy, Wallman bought CECO at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.48M at an average of $21.52 per share. CECO Environmental is trading up about 3.4% on the day Thursday.

