Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Pool's Senior Vice President, Romain Kenneth G. St, made a $1.22M buy of POOL, purchasing 5,560 shares at a cost of $218.67 a piece. Pool is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday.

And at OGE Energy, there was insider buying on Monday, by Lyle G. Ganske who purchased 10,420 shares at a cost of $47.99 each, for a total investment of $500,067. OGE Energy is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 2/26 Insider Buying Report: POOL, OGE

