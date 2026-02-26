On Monday, Pool's Senior Vice President, Romain Kenneth G. St, made a $1.22M buy of POOL, purchasing 5,560 shares at a cost of $218.67 a piece. Pool is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday.
And at OGE Energy, there was insider buying on Monday, by Lyle G. Ganske who purchased 10,420 shares at a cost of $47.99 each, for a total investment of $500,067. OGE Energy is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday.
VIDEO: Thursday 2/26 Insider Buying Report: POOL, OGE
