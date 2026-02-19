Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Vertex's , Jeffrey Westphal, made a $5.12M buy of VERX, purchasing 397,740 shares at a cost of $12.88 a piece. Vertex is trading up about 5.5% on the day Thursday.

And at Microsoft, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director John W. Stanton who purchased 5,000 shares at a cost of $397.35 each, for a total investment of $1.99M. This purchase marks the first one filed by Stanton in the past twelve months. Microsoft is trading up about 0.9% on the day Thursday. So far Stanton is in the green, up about 1.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $402.98.

VIDEO: Thursday 2/19 Insider Buying Report: VERX, MSFT

