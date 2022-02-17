Markets
UGI

Thursday 2/17 Insider Buying Report: UGI, TWOU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At UGI, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of UGI, for a cost of $38.15 each, for a total investment of $2.48M. UGI is trading off about 0.3% on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, Director Gregory K. Peters bought $500,106 worth of 2U, buying 49,663 shares at a cost of $10.07 each. 2U is trading up about 2.9% on the day Thursday. So far Peters is in the green, up about 7.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $10.85

Thursday 2/17 Insider Buying Report: UGI, TWOU
VIDEO: Thursday 2/17 Insider Buying Report: UGI, TWOU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UGI TWOU

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular