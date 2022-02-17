Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At UGI, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of UGI, for a cost of $38.15 each, for a total investment of $2.48M. UGI is trading off about 0.3% on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, Director Gregory K. Peters bought $500,106 worth of 2U, buying 49,663 shares at a cost of $10.07 each. 2U is trading up about 2.9% on the day Thursday. So far Peters is in the green, up about 7.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $10.85

VIDEO: Thursday 2/17 Insider Buying Report: UGI, TWOU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.