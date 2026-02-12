Markets
LSAK

Thursday 2/12 Insider Buying Report: LSAK, BANC

February 12, 2026 — 01:55 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lesaka Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Executive Chairman Ali Mazanderani bought 91,423 shares of LSAK, for a cost of $4.36 each, for a total investment of $398,604. So far Mazanderani is in the green, up about 7.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.70. Lesaka Technologies is trading down about 1.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Mazanderani bought LSAK on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $9.64M at an average of $5.00 per share.

And at Banc Of California, there was insider buying on Monday, by PRESIDENT OF THE BANK Hamid Hussain who purchased 14,000 shares for a cost of $21.12 each, for a trade totaling $295,680. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hussain in the past twelve months. Banc Of California is trading down about 3.4% on the day Thursday. Investors can pick up BANC at a price even lower than Hussain did, with shares changing hands as low as $19.61 at last check today which is 7.1% below Hussain's purchase price.

Thursday 2/12 Insider Buying Report: LSAK, BANCVIDEO: Thursday 2/12 Insider Buying Report: LSAK, BANC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LSAK
BANC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.