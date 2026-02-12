As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At KKR, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Timothy R. Barakett bought 50,000 shares of KKR, at a cost of $104.93 each, for a total investment of $5.25M. Barakett was up about 2.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with KKR trading as high as $107.99 at last check today. KKR is trading up about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Barakett made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $4.13M shares at a cost of $117.92 a piece.

And at Varonis Systems, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Yakov Faitelson who purchased 26,725 shares at a cost of $22.41 each, for a trade totaling $598,907. This buy marks the first one filed by Faitelson in the past twelve months. Varonis Systems is trading down about 2.2% on the day Thursday. Faitelson was up about 19.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VRNS trading as high as $26.69 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 2/12 Insider Buying Report: KKR, VRNS

