Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Leslie's Chief Executive Officer, Michael R. Egeck, made a $2M buy of LESL, purchasing 101,700 shares at a cost of $19.66 a piece. So far Egeck is in the green, up about 11.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $21.98. Leslie's is trading up about 4% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Egeck in the past twelve months.

And also on Tuesday, Director David W. Dorman bought $1.00M worth of PayPal Holdings, buying 8,400 shares at a cost of $119.33 each. Before this latest buy, Dorman made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $288,469 shares for a cost of $186.47 a piece. PayPal Holdings is trading up about 0.7% on the day Thursday. Dorman was up about 4.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PYPL trading as high as $124.52 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 2/10 Insider Buying Report: LESL, PYPL

