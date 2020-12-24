Markets
CMPI

Thursday 12/24 Insider Buying Report: CMPI, EAD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Scientific Officer Arthur M. Krieg bought 5,103 shares of CMPI, at a cost of $14.64 each, for a total investment of $74,708. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is trading off about 0.9% on the day Thursday.

And at Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Christopher M. Lee who bought 8,750 shares at a cost of $8.04 each, for a total investment of $70,350. Before this latest buy, Lee made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $80,700 shares for a cost of $8.07 each. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday. Lee was up about 1.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EAD trading as high as $8.14 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 12/24 Insider Buying Report: CMPI, EAD
VIDEO: Thursday 12/24 Insider Buying Report: CMPI, EAD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMPI EAD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular