Thursday 12/18 Insider Buying Report: HTFL, VRA

December 18, 2025 — 12:07 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Heartflow, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Jeffrey C. Lightcap purchased 40,000 shares of HTFL, at a cost of $26.34 each, for a total investment of $1.05M. So far Lightcap is in the green, up about 12.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $29.54. Heartflow is trading up about 8.5% on the day Thursday.

And at Vera Bradley, there was insider buying on Monday, by Andrew Meslow who bought 300,000 shares for a cost of $1.97 each, for a total investment of $590,205. This purchase marks the first one filed by Meslow in the past twelve months. Vera Bradley is trading up about 12.6% on the day Thursday. Meslow was up about 28.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VRA trading as high as $2.52 in trading on Thursday.

