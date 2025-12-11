Thursday 12/11 Insider Buying Report: ADVM, ALTG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Adverum Biotechnologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 128,699 shares of ADVM, at a cost of $4.30 each, for a total investment of $553,917. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading up about 2.4% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Fischer in the past year.

And at Alta Equipment Group, there was insider buying on Monday, by Daniel Shribman who bought 40,000 shares at a cost of $5.07 each, for a total investment of $202,940. This purchase marks the first one filed by Shribman in the past year. Alta Equipment Group is trading up about 2.7% on the day Thursday. So far Shribman is in the green, up about 15.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.84.

