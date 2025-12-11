Markets

Thursday 12/11 Insider Buying Report: ADVM, ALTG

December 11, 2025 — 02:00 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Adverum Biotechnologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 128,699 shares of ADVM, at a cost of $4.30 each, for a total investment of $553,917. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading up about 2.4% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Fischer in the past year.

And at Alta Equipment Group, there was insider buying on Monday, by Daniel Shribman who bought 40,000 shares at a cost of $5.07 each, for a total investment of $202,940. This purchase marks the first one filed by Shribman in the past year. Alta Equipment Group is trading up about 2.7% on the day Thursday. So far Shribman is in the green, up about 15.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.84.

Thursday 12/11 Insider Buying Report: ADVM, ALTGVIDEO: Thursday 12/11 Insider Buying Report: ADVM, ALTG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALTG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.