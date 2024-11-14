Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lemonade, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Maria Angelidis-smith bought 33,554 shares of LMND, for a cost of $30.02 each, for a total investment of $1.01M. So far Angelidis-smith is in the green, up about 13.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $34.12. Lemonade is trading down about 1.2% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Angelidis-smith in the past twelve months.

And also on Wednesday, CEO Kevin T. Conroy bought $1.00M worth of EXACT Sciences, buying 19,500 shares at a cost of $51.35 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Conroy in the past twelve months. EXACT Sciences is trading up about 0.6% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 11/14 Insider Buying Report: LMND, EXAS

