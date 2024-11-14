News & Insights

Thursday 11/14 Insider Buying Report: LMND, EXAS

November 14, 2024 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lemonade, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Maria Angelidis-smith bought 33,554 shares of LMND, for a cost of $30.02 each, for a total investment of $1.01M. So far Angelidis-smith is in the green, up about 13.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $34.12. Lemonade is trading down about 1.2% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Angelidis-smith in the past twelve months.

And also on Wednesday, CEO Kevin T. Conroy bought $1.00M worth of EXACT Sciences, buying 19,500 shares at a cost of $51.35 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Conroy in the past twelve months. EXACT Sciences is trading up about 0.6% on the day Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
