Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

And also on Wednesday, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Jonathan Neman purchased $999,688 worth of Sweetgreen, purchasing 179,800 shares at a cost of $5.56 each. Sweetgreen is trading up about 8.7% on the day Thursday. Neman was up about 7.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SG trading as high as $5.95 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 11/13 Insider Buying Report: SG

