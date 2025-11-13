And also on Wednesday, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Jonathan Neman purchased $999,688 worth of Sweetgreen, purchasing 179,800 shares at a cost of $5.56 each. Sweetgreen is trading up about 8.7% on the day Thursday. Neman was up about 7.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SG trading as high as $5.95 in trading on Thursday.
VIDEO: Thursday 11/13 Insider Buying Report: SG
