Thursday 10/31 Insider Buying Report: BFH, BTBD

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Bread Financial Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,000 shares of BFH, for a cost of $51.02 each, for a total investment of $51,020. Bread Financial Holdings is trading down about 1.4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Fawcett made one other purchase in the past year, buying $99,644 shares at a cost of $49.82 a piece.

And also on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Gary Copperud purchased $27,538 worth of BT Brands, purchasing 16,317 shares at a cost of $1.69 each. BT Brands is trading up about 1.2% on the day Thursday.

