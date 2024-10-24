Thursday 10/24 Insider Buying Report: IKT, MAN

News & Insights

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Inhibikase Therapeutics', Roberto Bellini, made a $2.00M purchase of IKT, buying 1,460,000 shares at a cost of $1.37 each. Bellini was up about 91.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with IKT trading as high as $2.62 at last check today. Inhibikase Therapeutics is trading up about 2.5% on the day Thursday.

And at ManpowerGroup, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by EVP, CFO John T. McGinnis who purchased 8,000 shares at a cost of $62.28 each, for a total investment of $498,240. This buy marks the first one filed by McGinnis in the past twelve months. ManpowerGroup is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday. McGinnis was up about 3.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MAN trading as high as $64.24 at last check today.

