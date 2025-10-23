Markets
RMCF

Thursday 10/23 Insider Buying Report: RMCF, CMC

October 23, 2025 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Interim CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 75,423 shares of RMCF, at a cost of $1.59 each, for a total investment of $119,965. Geygan was up about 13.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RMCF trading as high as $1.80 at last check today. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is trading off about 3.8% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Geygan purchased RMCF at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.37M at an average of $2.65 per share.

And at Commercial Metals, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director John R. McPherson who purchased 1,722 shares at a cost of $58.09 each, for a trade totaling $100,037. Before this latest buy, McPherson made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $100,040 shares at a cost of $40.42 a piece. Commercial Metals is trading up about 2.1% on the day Thursday. So far McPherson is in the green, up about 5.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $61.39.

Thursday 10/23 Insider Buying Report: RMCF, CMCVIDEO: Thursday 10/23 Insider Buying Report: RMCF, CMC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RMCF
CMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.