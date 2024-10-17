News & Insights

Thursday 10/17 Insider Buying Report: RELL, EONR

October 17, 2024 — 01:42 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Richardson Electronics', James Benham, made a $59,805 purchase of RELL, buying 4,500 shares at a cost of $13.29 a piece. Benham was up about 3.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RELL trading as high as $13.75 at last check today. Richardson Electronics is trading off about 0.4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Benham purchased RELL at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $50,006 at an average of $10.00 per share.

And at EON Resources, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by VP of Finance and Admin Mark Williams who purchased 50,000 shares for a cost of $1.00 each, for a trade totaling $50,000. This buy marks the first one filed by Williams in the past year. EON Resources is trading up about 25.9% on the day Thursday. Williams was up about 44.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EONR trading as high as $1.44 at last check today.

