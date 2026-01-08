Markets
Thursday 1/8 Insider Buying Report: PMCB, COSM

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, PharmaCyte Biotech's CEO and President, Joshua Silverman, made a $80,476 buy of PMCB, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $0.80 a piece. Silverman was up about 19.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PMCB trading as high as $0.96 at last check today. PharmaCyte Biotech is trading up about 10.1% on the day Thursday.

And at Cosmos Health, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Executive Officer Grigorios Siokas who purchased 124,880 shares for a cost of $0.52 each, for a trade totaling $65,000. Before this latest buy, Siokas bought COSM on 28 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.81M at an average of $0.48 per share. Cosmos Health is trading off about 1% on the day Thursday.

