Markets
IMRX

Thursday 1/15 Insider Buying Report: IMRX, DLPN

January 15, 2026 — 01:58 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Immuneering's CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER, Leah R. Neufeld, made a $10,906 buy of IMRX, purchasing 2,626 shares at a cost of $4.15 a piece. So far Neufeld is in the green, up about 14.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.74. Immuneering is trading up about 4.4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Neufeld purchased IMRX on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $7,602 at an average of $5.07 per share.

And at Dolphin Entertainment, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Executive Officer William O'dowd IV who bought 3,000 shares at a cost of $1.66 each, for a trade totaling $4,980. Before this latest buy, O'dowd IV purchased DLPN at 44 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $5.27M at an average of $20.31 per share. Dolphin Entertainment is trading up about 2.6% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 1/15 Insider Buying Report: IMRX, DLPNVIDEO: Thursday 1/15 Insider Buying Report: IMRX, DLPN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IMRX
DLPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.