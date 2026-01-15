Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Immuneering's CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER, Leah R. Neufeld, made a $10,906 buy of IMRX, purchasing 2,626 shares at a cost of $4.15 a piece. So far Neufeld is in the green, up about 14.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.74. Immuneering is trading up about 4.4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Neufeld purchased IMRX on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $7,602 at an average of $5.07 per share.

And at Dolphin Entertainment, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Executive Officer William O'dowd IV who bought 3,000 shares at a cost of $1.66 each, for a trade totaling $4,980. Before this latest buy, O'dowd IV purchased DLPN at 44 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $5.27M at an average of $20.31 per share. Dolphin Entertainment is trading up about 2.6% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 1/15 Insider Buying Report: IMRX, DLPN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.