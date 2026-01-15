Thursday 1/15 Insider Buying Report: ACVA, GRX

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At ACV Auctions, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer George Chamoun bought 14,286 shares of ACVA, at a cost of $8.81 each, for a total investment of $125,860. ACV Auctions is trading off about 1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Chamoun made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $248,441 shares at a cost of $7.97 each.

And also on Monday, Director Mario J. Gabelli bought $46,080 worth of Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust, buying 4,810 shares at a cost of $9.58 a piece. Before this latest buy, Gabelli bought GRX at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $82,853 at an average of $9.76 per share. Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday. So far Gabelli is in the green, up about 1.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $9.69.

