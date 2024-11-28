Thunderbird Resources Director Boosts Shareholding

Thunderbird Resources (AU:THB) has released an update.

Thunderbird Resources Limited has announced a significant increase in the indirect shareholding of Director Robin Wilson, as his holdings rose by 650,000 ordinary shares, all acquired through on-market transactions. This change reflects active trading and may influence investor perceptions regarding the company’s stock value.

