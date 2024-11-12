News & Insights

Thunderbird Minerals Expands Argo Copper-Gold Project

November 12, 2024 — 11:30 am EST

Thunderbird Minerals Corp. (TSE:BIRD) has released an update.

Thunderbird Minerals Corp. has expanded its Argo Copper-Gold Project by 39%, now covering over 10,000 hectares with potential for significant copper-gold mineralization. The expansion includes promising geological features such as historic York mineral occurrence, which has shown noteworthy gold and copper anomalies through past exploration efforts.

