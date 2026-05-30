Thriving in the Age of Overwhelm

How can you separate market signal from media noise when headlines are designed to hijack your attention? In this episode of Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing, Motley Fool contributor Rachel Warren talks with Fred Marshall, author of Thrive: The Antidote to Future Shock, about staying calm, focused, and effective in a world changing faster than our ability to adapt.

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Fred Marshall: So many people feel overwhelmed, and they don't know why, and so the answer, it’s pretty straightforward. Information technology is just feeding our minds, our neural nets, with more information than we can possibly process. We get text messages, we get email, DMs, newsfeeds. We're drinking from not just one fire hose, but several fire hoses. That alone can create cognitive overload and overwhelm, and so if you're feeling overwhelmed, it's not you, it's literally future shock. Suddenly, it snuck up on us.

Rachel Warren: That was author Fred Marshall discussing his new book, Thrive: The Antidote to Future Shock. I'm contributing Motley Fool Stock analyst Rachel Warren. I talked with Marshall about how to stay calm, focused, and effective in a world that's changing faster than our ability to adapt and what that means for you as an investor. Enjoy. Hello, everyone, and welcome back to Motley Fool Conversations. I'm Motley Fool analyst Rachel Warren, and today I'm excited to welcome Fred Marshall to the show. Fred is a pioneer in identifying the research-based behavioral patterns of top performers, then helping global innovators like Apple, Pfizer, and Genentech scale those behaviors to drive billions in brand growth. He's a recognized expert in change management, launching new brands, and salesforce effectiveness. He's personally trained over 130,000 people in 14 countries, and his quantum learning team has helped launch 74 new brands in the biopharma space that have generated billions in new growth.

Now for the first time, he’s sharing his research-based insights to a wider audience at a time when change, future uncertainty, and job anxiety are at an all-time high. Fred is the author of the new book Thrive: The Antidote to Future Shock. Thrive is a strategic playbook for navigating the overwhelm and disruption of exponential change. It shows how to stay calm, focused, and effective in a world that's changing faster than our ability to adapt. Fred, welcome to the show.

Fred Marshall: Thank you so much, so glad to be here.

Rachel Warren: We're in a time of rapid technological and social change. I want to start off the conversation today asking, why does this specifically trigger a future shock, as you lay out in your book, and why does it feel so uniquely overwhelming compared to prior eras?

Fred Marshall: Yeah, it's the most important question, I think, right now, because so many people feel overwhelmed and they don't know why. The answer, it's pretty straightforward. Information technology is just feeding our minds, our neural nets with more information than we can possibly process. We get text messages, we get email, DMs, newsfeeds. We're drinking from not just one fire hose, but several fire hoses. That alone can create cognitive overload and overwhelm. The other thing that's happening is change. There's a lot of change happening in the world. AI is the current big driver of that change, and that's creating a lot of uncertainty. If you combine information overwhelm and uncertainty, it's a prescription for future shock, which Alvin Toffler defined as that state of disorientation. You're like, wait, what's going on? What's happening? Why do I feel foggy right now? Why is it so hard to connect the dots in my brain? That future shock sensation is the symptom of those larger forces. If you're feeling overwhelmed, it's not you, it's literally future shock. Suddenly, it snuck up on us.

Rachel Warren: Something about Thrive, it is very much the strategic playbook for navigating this new world that we live in. I wonder, as investors, what are some of the applications that we can take away, whether it’s how to respond when we’re feeling paralyzed by market volatility, trying to look at the different technologies that are driving the markets, and see where the growth story is.

Fred Marshall: Yeah, I think about that all the time. The defining characteristic right now is this breathtaking opportunity and potential disruption happening at the same time. Separating the signal from the noise is the problem to solve. If you just open up your phone and look at news feeds, you're going to get a lot of conflicting information. You're going to get a lot of information that's if we're honest, it's designed to catch eyeballs and to grab people's attention, so the headlines will be pretty intense, maybe a little dialed up more than they should be, but if you look at the fundamental things that are going on in the market and the world today, and if you can keep your eye on the longer view, I think the biggest problem today is that we're being trained to just focus on 60-second junks. Instagram and TikTok and newsfeeds are training us to think in increments. You can't even get through a newsfeed without an ad and then a link to something else. There's no long thinking beyond a few minutes, and it's hard to get a long time horizon. When you're investing, long time horizons, I think, are a better strategy than trying to time the market and do those things, and so you pick things that you think have a future and then as Warren Buffett said, the most important thing is temperament, have the temperament to not let the volatility and the random ups and downs distract you to the point where you make a bad choice. Buy when you shouldn't buy, sell when you shouldn't sell, that kind of stuff.

Rachel Warren: One of the things that stuck out to me throughout your book was this concept of treating anxiety into agency. Obviously, there's a lot of ways to apply that not just as investors, as consumers, as employees, when we're looking at company leaders. What are some of these steps as investors or even giving some examples of company leaders that you can see as a way to reclaim agency during periods of market downturn or volatility?

Fred Marshall: Agency is the most important thing, and because if you're not taking action, if you're not leading with initiative, and this showed up in all the research that we've done at companies like Pfizer, Genentech, Apple, the top performers take initiative. They still respond to events. They still respond to others, but they lead with initiative, and so that notion of having agency and taking initiative is the most important thing, and it starts with where you put your attention. If you put your attention on doom scrolling and negative news feeds and all that, you're going to optimize your brain, your neural net, your mindset for anxiety and stress, but if you feed it good data, good relationships, trusted sources, follow people who know what they're talking about, or at least have deep expertise and can give you an informed and balanced perspective on the big picture, you'll be better off.

It starts really with managing where you put your attention. I would say curating. I think the secret sauce, if I had to pick one, what's one thing to remember from today? Curate where you put your attention to align with the vision you have of your future self. If you want to have a healthy body, put your attention to that every week, set up a weekly cadence, just like you'd invest, monthly in a 401(k), invest your attention in the categories, the areas that are going to drive the future outcomes that you want. You can be very spreadsheety about it. You can say, this is the outcome I want. What are the building blocks that ladder up to that? That life design, aligned with the vision that you have of the future for you, as building blocks and then organizing it as a weekly cadence of action is the way to do initiative. Then you get compounding working on your side.

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Rachel Warren: One of the things, as well, that I thought was interesting, there were a lot of applications from your book that I think are applicable to wealth compounding in our portfolios as investors, building investing systems like you've talked about. One of the things that I took from the book that I thought was really interesting was this idea that no one scales on discipline alone. If discipline isn't the secret, what are some of these systems, whether it's metaphorical or otherwise, that we should be maybe building instead.

Fred Marshall: I think the best one for the everyday investor is the two-sided growth engine. It's really simple. You got cash at the top, and you're feeding that cash from two places. One is your own earning power after taxes, money goes in. Then the second is returns from your investments as loading in. Then you got to pay taxes on that, and then that becomes the free cash flow that you have available. You could load some of that with some debt. You could make that pot bigger if you borrowed money, and there are times when you want to borrow money and use leverage to buy stuff when the math works, and it makes sense, and the risk is appropriate, but look at the two feeders for a second. Assets that generate cash flow are growing in value, and then you investing in yourself, your own capabilities, your own ability to impact them and affect the future of others, is a huge source of cash into the system. I would always be investing in you, your body, your mind, your skill sets, your capabilities, and also the infrastructure that you have around personally. Personal infrastructure, here's a podcast studio, is my personal infrastructure. I'm sitting in it right now. It's so inexpensive to build sophisticated infrastructure today, like never before. It used to cost millions of dollars to build a studio like this. Now, a couple thousand, not even 1,000 bucks, you can build something great. That's amazing.

Build your infrastructure, relationships, systems all aligned with the future that you want and the future capabilities that will bring more value to others and, therefore, cash flow your personal income. Let that drive, but then be really investment heavy, invest as much as you possibly can, because the more you put in, then you achieve what I like to call financial escape velocity. That's where the money coming in from both sides is way bigger than your burn rate. In the beginning, you scrunch down your burn rate. You don't get a new car, stay in the less expensive apartment, even though it's cramped. You can keep funding the assets and funding your own personal growth and development, do that. Then at some point, you get so much cash flow that you have plenty. Now, you can get a nicer car. Keep those priorities. That's what Warren Buffett did. His burn rate is so low. Same house for how many years? It's a modest ranch house. It's nothing big, legendary. Legendary, I don't want to live like a monk. I like luxuries and things nice stuff. Who doesn't make sure that your ratios are right? Do you know what I mean by that? If your ratio of investing and your ratio of growing your own skill sets and capability is high, then you can afford to get your burn rate up and have fun stuff, have cappuccinos instead of instant coffee, and things like that.

Rachel Warren: Well, I want to lean more into your background in corporate transformation and innovation, just to pivot a bit. You worked with giants like Pfizer and Apple, as well as many others. How does cognitive overwhelm among leaders, how does that degrade decision-making quality and long-term earnings? Are there ways to spot that?

Fred Marshall: I don't think anybody can thread the line between cognitive overload of a CEO and earnings and stock price. There are so many variables between those two things. However, cognitive overload is a serious problem, and I have the privilege of interacting with CEOs of some pretty interesting companies. I had a chance to meet Brett Adcock who's running Figure and many others. The ones that I admire the most are the ones who are just like, they've got the infrastructure, so they don't get overloaded. Even something as simple as knowing that their best time is in the morning. I don't want to name the CEO who said this to me, but he said, my best time is in the morning. I put all the hard stuff in the morning. Then that's when I'm freshest and clearest, and I have my best thinking, and I'm not saturated yet. I save the easy stuff for the afternoon. That’s a system, he said, he’s been doing for 20 years. Pretty interesting. He’s very aware of cognitive load, and when he’s best, and not so, I think between building systems to manage infrastructure so you don’t get overloaded, and doing what I would describe as good data compression. What does that mean?

If you have too much information coming to you, you can't manage it. It's too much. The weather channel figured this out a long time ago. Don't give me barometric pressure. I don't know what millibars are. Just show me an icon. Is it a little cloud with some sun? That's good. Is it a little cloud with some rain and a little lightning thing? Oh, at 3:00. All right, that's all I need. Give me a data-compressed version of the deep insight that's actionable. I think if we design our dashboards to have really good data compression in AI, it can help with this in a big way. Have really great data compression. Then we can manage a lot of detail and a lot of complexity seamlessly.

Rachel Warren: I guess, as well, a different way to ask it is with all the companies that you've advised and worked with, are there behavioral traits in leadership that you find tend to separate the companies that become market leaders from market followers?

Fred Marshall: Yes, there are three behaviors that we've seen, and we've seen them so often. I actually call them the three predictors of success. The first one is, is this leader leading with initiative most of the time, or are they responding to the flow of events most of the time? The best leaders are about two-thirds, one-third, two-thirds of the time. They are pushing the envelope. They are leading with initiative. They know where they want to go. They're in the process of getting there, and they're building the teams and the systems and the infrastructure to make that happen. Then about a third of the time they're responding to the flow of events and what's going on in the world and customers and everything else. That ratio is a magic ratio. That's the first dimension.

The second dimension is internal focus versus external focus. Internal focus, companies that are really internally oriented and worried about their own dashboards, Kodak really fell into this process in a big way. They lived in Rochester. They forgot to get out into the world, and that internal focus blinded them to what was happening, blinded them to the significance of the very digital photography that they invented. They let their internal orientation blind them to seeing what was possible and the threats that were coming, but external focus alone isn't good either. If you’re all other-focused, you don’t get done what you need to get done, and so the balance is about two-thirds external, one-third internal. That's the sweet spot between those. Leading with initiative most of the time, mostly externally focused, but definitely getting done what you want to get done. That's the second predictor. You can see that behavior really easily. It's fascinating. Just a couple hours with somebody, and I can see it all.

The third behavior is refuses to make assumptions, is very aware of the assumptions that they're making, and refuses to make assumptions when it counts. That shows up as challenging assumptions, breaking assumptions that other people have, being very aware of the paradigms or mindsets that other people have, and saying, well, why? They're locked into this? They don't need to be locked into that. We could change it. Amazon, to me, is a really good example of that. The paradigm was that you went to the grocery store to get groceries. You went to Macy's to get a new suit. You went here to get this, you went there to get that. He said, well, what if there was a place where anyone in the world could have access to any product in the world? What if there was one little portal that could connect those two things and get it to them in a couple of days? How valuable would that be? Turns out, pretty valuable.

Rachel Warren: Here we are today. I want to talk about the difference between noise and signal. You touched on this a bit earlier, and I think this is something that's really valuable for investors as well. I guess my first question on that is, is noise simply bad information, or is it often accurate, it may be irrelevant data that distracts from the thesis?

Fred Marshall: Yeah, I think you said it perfectly. Start with the thesis. Right. Articulating your thesis and the forces that support it and oppose it is really important to do. Make sure you know what your assumptions are, and make sure you have credible input or data that's helping you define what that thesis is, but then you can simply ask this question. Here's a bit of news. How credible is it? Let me read through. Was the headline just designed to get my eyeballs on it, and then you read through the body of the text, and you find out that they’re not saying that at all, that it was just attention-grabbing newsfeed, but the real information was underneath the hood? We see that a lot.

Like Jensen will do some big presentation at CES or someplace else, and everybody will focus on one thing when the real news is buried, 45 minutes into what he said, and he just throws this little one-liner off that, we think it's going to improve, AI improved by a million times in the next 10 years. Buried in there. It's like, no, earnings aren't what people expect it is what gets the headline. That little thing is, like, improved by a million times in the next 10 years. That's pretty important. Why isn't anybody talking about that? That's going to drive everything. It's going to drive costs down. It's going to drive usage up. It's going to drive everything that we could do with AI. How did that get buried? It happens all the time. I think you have to have a little bit of an instinct for what is significant and not. Those instincts you grow and develop over time. I wish I had a generic way to give people those instincts, but you learn as you go.

Rachel Warren: No, I think that's a really helpful way to think about it. One final question as we draw to the end of our time here together today. What are some of the most important habits in your view that we as investors can develop to ensure that we thrive rather than just survive to borrow some verbiage from your book?

Fred Marshall: Well, let me start with emotional self-regulation. I think that that's probably at the top of the list, not get too excited when AMD seems to be going through the roof right now, not get too depressed if Nvidia clicks down a little bit, and just be a little quieter, a little cooler, a little more or less reactive, and not let your emotions get away with you because emotions are amplifiers. They make things seem bigger and closer than they really are. Like that scene in Jurassic Park where it looks at the mirror and objects may be closer than they appear. You want to have a clear-eyed view. Managing your emotions and regulating emotions, I think, is the foundation.

The second is where you put your attention. Credible news sources only, please. I'm not going to let noise and pundits enter my brain because they have a different agenda. They have a mixed agenda, and so I want the most credible news sources is maybe the second thing. Then the third is that group of people that we talked about before, the people that you surround yourself with, the relationships, having strong relationships with people who are plugged into that world. It's been my experience that every industry is its own universe, its own ecosystem. Biopharma is a world. It's actually a little bit different than traditional pharma, small molecule pharma versus biologics, pharma’s a little bit different. IT is its own universe. AI is its own universe. Web development is its own universe, and so if you're investing in one of those universes, curating relationships with people who are in that world is the way to go because they can give you insight about how it really works and what's really going on that's valuable. You won't get distracted by the noise.

Rachel Warren: Well, I wish we had more time to discuss this, but this has been such a really informative and enlightening conversation.

Fred Marshall: So fun.

Rachel Warren: Watching, or listening, please check out Fred's new book, Thrive: The Antidote to Future Shock. Fred, thank you so much for joining me.

Fred Marshall: Thank you. Really enjoyed our conversation, Rachel.

Rachel Warren: As always, people on the program may have interest in the stocks they talk about. The Motley Fool may have formal recommendations for or against, so don't buy or sell stocks based solely on what you hear. All personal finance content follows Motley Fool editorial standards and is not approved by advertisers. Advertisements are sponsored content and provided for informational purposes only. To see our full advertising disclosure, please check out our show notes. From the Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing team, I'm Rachel Warren. Thanks for listening. We'll see you next time.

Rachel Warren has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Nvidia, and Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.